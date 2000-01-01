Need to talk? We're here for you.

RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Helping Survivors
Educating The Public
Improving Public Policy
Consulting & Training
RAINN CALLS TO POSTPONE VOTE

"It is clear from yesterday’s hearing that a postponement of the vote is needed until the FBI reopens a background check to investigate the allegations of sexual assault. The risks of a brief delay in a confirmation vote are far less than the risks of a lifetime appointment made in haste." - Jodi Omear, vice president of communications

I am an artist. I've been an artist since I was a little girl. Art has always been a way for me to release anger, sadness, and bad memories. Carolyn, Survivor

RAINN Statement About Allegations Against Kavanaugh

Sexual assault is a crime, and every allegation should be thoroughly investigated. The allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are very serious. The Senate Judiciary Committee has a responsibility to hear from both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford before voting on his nomination.

RAINN Statement on Cosby Sentence

The women who shared their stories in the Cosby trial and sentencing showed admirable courage and strength. We are grateful that the court understood the seriousness of Cosby’s crime and sentenced him to prison. Let’s hope that the legacy of this case is that victims feel empowered to come forward, knowing that it can truly make a difference in bringing perpetrators to justice.

Act with RAINN

RAINN's Policy Action Center lets you connect directly with lawmakers. Send a tweet, write an email, and let legislators know what matters to you. #ActWithRAINN to help us protect survivors and prevent sexual violence.

RAINN Announces National Leadership Council Members

The National Leadership Council comprises individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to RAINN’s mission of supporting survivors and ending sexual violence. “We are grateful for the leadership of the members of our National Leadership Council and honored that they have chosen RAINN as their partner to create a future without sexual violence.”

