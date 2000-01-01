Need to talk? We're here for you.
Whether you're looking for support, information, advice, or a referral, our trained support specialists are ready to help.
We are experiencing unprecedented wait times for our online chat. If you are able, we encourage you to call 800.656.HOPE (4673) or reach out via chat tomorrow. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
RAINN CALLS TO POSTPONE VOTE
"It is clear from yesterday’s hearing that a postponement of the vote is needed until the FBI reopens a background check to investigate the allegations of sexual assault. The risks of a brief delay in a confirmation vote are far less than the risks of a lifetime appointment made in haste." - Jodi Omear, vice president of communicationsLearn More
RAINN Statement About Allegations Against Kavanaugh
Sexual assault is a crime, and every allegation should be thoroughly investigated. The allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are very serious. The Senate Judiciary Committee has a responsibility to hear from both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford before voting on his nomination.Learn More
RAINN Statement on Cosby Sentence
The women who shared their stories in the Cosby trial and sentencing showed admirable courage and strength. We are grateful that the court understood the seriousness of Cosby’s crime and sentenced him to prison. Let’s hope that the legacy of this case is that victims feel empowered to come forward, knowing that it can truly make a difference in bringing perpetrators to justice.Learn More
Act with RAINN
RAINN's Policy Action Center lets you connect directly with lawmakers. Send a tweet, write an email, and let legislators know what matters to you. #ActWithRAINN to help us protect survivors and prevent sexual violence.Get Started
RAINN Statement on Cosby Sentence
The women who shared their stories in the Cosby trial and sentencing showed admirable courage and strength. We are grateful that the court understood the seriousness of Cosby’s crime and sentenced him to prison. Let’s hope that the legacy of this case is that victims feel empowered to come forward, knowing that it can truly make a difference in bringing perpetrators to justice.Read More
RAINN Statement About Allegations Against Kavanaugh
Sexual assault is a crime, and every allegation should be thoroughly investigated. The allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are very serious. The Senate Judiciary Committee has a responsibility to hear from both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford before voting on his nomination.Read More
RAINN Announces National Leadership Council Members
The National Leadership Council comprises individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to RAINN’s mission of supporting survivors and ending sexual violence. “We are grateful for the leadership of the members of our National Leadership Council and honored that they have chosen RAINN as their partner to create a future without sexual violence.”Read More